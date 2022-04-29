Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/29 01:19:33 pm EDT
62.39 EUR   +0.65%
12:51pBayer gets shareholder rebuke for management remuneration
RE
04:02aBAYER : “Bayer is on the right track”
PU
04/28Syngenta Q1 sales rise 26% as farmers buy early, IPO on track
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer gets shareholder rebuke for management remuneration

04/29/2022 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shareholders of Bayer on Friday voted to reprimand the German drug and farming supplies maker for its top management pay scheme, after one leading proxy advisory group said it did not adequately reflect Bayer's litigation burden.

At Friday's annual general meeting, 75.89% of shareholders voted against approval of the report on executive board compensation.

In the run-up to the vote, advisory firm Glass Lewis wrote in a report that it took issue with how Bayer adjusted a management payout component that is contingent on group cash flow to strip out the effect of major litigation.

Settlements of U.S. claims that weedkiller Roundup causes cancer have cost Bayer billions. Bayer has repeatedly said that the product is safe to use, which has been confirmed by U.S. and European environmental regulators.

"We find the impact of litigations should be accounted for in management board's remuneration outcomes," Glass Lewis said in the report at the time.

Even tough the vote has no direct legal consequences, it marks another setback in Bayer's shareholder relations after investors in 2019 voted to disapprove of how Chief Executive Werner Baumann and his top team had managed the company.

Investors took issue at the time with how Bayer handled lawsuits related to Roundup, a product inherited as part of the 2018 takeover of Monsanto.

Bayer's executive board, however won clear votes of confidence from shareholders at last year's annual general meeting (AGM) and in 2020.

Shareholders on Friday voted 82% in favour of the executive board's actions during the past business year.

In Germany management compensation resolutions are not legally binding, and the supervisory board remains responsible for setting the compensation of the management board irrespective of this shareholders' vote.

Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund, which holds 2.27% in Bayer, said this month it would vote against the remuneration package.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 1.47% 62.9 Delayed Quote.31.89%
SAFE S.A. -3.54% 0.109 Real-time Quote.-54.98%
All news about BAYER AG
12:51pBayer gets shareholder rebuke for management remuneration
RE
04:02aBAYER : “Bayer is on the right track”
PU
04/28Syngenta Q1 sales rise 26% as farmers buy early, IPO on track
RE
04/25Bayer says agri business drives successful start to year
RE
04/25Bayer says start to the year very successful thanks to agriculture unit
RE
04/25BAYER AG : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/25Bayer's CEO Compensation To Face Opposition From Norway's Sovereign Fund At AGM
MT
04/24Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
RE
04/22Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings to Boost Agricultural Biologicals Capabilities Through Collabo..
MT
04/22Bayer, Ginkgo Bioworks To Collaborate On Sustainable Fertilizer Products
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 589 M 49 025 M 49 025 M
Net income 2022 4 916 M 5 173 M 5 173 M
Net Debt 2022 34 104 M 35 888 M 35 888 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 3,56%
Capitalization 60 900 M 64 086 M 64 086 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 95 950
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 61,99 €
Average target price 75,66 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG31.89%64 086
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.24%482 429
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.62%301 557
PFIZER, INC.-14.46%284 035
ABBVIE INC.15.44%276 088
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.62%268 241