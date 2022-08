Bayer : initiates landmark Phase III study program to investigate oral FXIa inhibitor asundexian

SPECIALIZED PRESS

Sunday - August 28, 2022





About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.



Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer

Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma



References

1. Georgi B, Mielke J, Chaffin M, et al. Leveraging Human Genetics to Estimate Clinical Risk Reductions Achievable by Inhibiting Factor XI. Stroke. 2019 Nov;50(11):3004-3012. doi: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.119.026545. Epub 2019 Sep 27. PMID: 31558144; PMCID: PMC6824502.

2. Study to Gather Information About Proper Dosing and Safety of the Oral FXIa Inhibitor BAY 2433334 in Patients Following a Recent Non Cardioembolic Ischemic Stroke Which Occurs When a Blood Clot Has Formed Somewhere in the Human Body (But Not in the Heart) Travelled to the Brain. (PACIFIC-STROKE), https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04304508

3. Study to Gather Information About the Proper Dosing and Safety of the Oral FXIa Inhibitor BAY 2433334 in Patients

Following an Acute Heart Attack (PACIFIC-AMI), https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04304534

4. Piccini JP, Caso V, Connolly SJ et al. Safety of the oral factor XIa inhibitor asundexian compared with apixaban in patients with atrial fibrillation (PACIFIC-AF): a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, double-dummy, dose-finding phase 2 study. Lancet 2022; 399:1383-1390. Available here: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)00456-1/fulltext. Last accessed: August 2022.

5. NHS choices. Atrial fibrillation. Available at: http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Atrial-fibrillation Accessed March 2022

6. NHS choices. Atrial fibrillation complications. Available at: http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Atrial-fibrillation/Pages/Complications.aspxAccessed March 2022



Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.