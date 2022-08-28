Log in
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-26 am EDT
53.70 EUR   -1.56%
Bayer : initiates landmark Phase III study program to investigate oral FXIa inhibitor asundexian

08/28/2022 | 03:21am EDT
Sunday - August 28, 2022
Bitte JavaScript aktivieren / Please enable JavaScript



About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

References
1. Georgi B, Mielke J, Chaffin M, et al. Leveraging Human Genetics to Estimate Clinical Risk Reductions Achievable by Inhibiting Factor XI. Stroke. 2019 Nov;50(11):3004-3012. doi: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.119.026545. Epub 2019 Sep 27. PMID: 31558144; PMCID: PMC6824502.
2. Study to Gather Information About Proper Dosing and Safety of the Oral FXIa Inhibitor BAY 2433334 in Patients Following a Recent Non Cardioembolic Ischemic Stroke Which Occurs When a Blood Clot Has Formed Somewhere in the Human Body (But Not in the Heart) Travelled to the Brain. (PACIFIC-STROKE), https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04304508
3. Study to Gather Information About the Proper Dosing and Safety of the Oral FXIa Inhibitor BAY 2433334 in Patients
Following an Acute Heart Attack (PACIFIC-AMI), https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04304534
4. Piccini JP, Caso V, Connolly SJ et al. Safety of the oral factor XIa inhibitor asundexian compared with apixaban in patients with atrial fibrillation (PACIFIC-AF): a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, double-dummy, dose-finding phase 2 study. Lancet 2022; 399:1383-1390. Available here: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(22)00456-1/fulltext. Last accessed: August 2022.
5. NHS choices. Atrial fibrillation. Available at: http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Atrial-fibrillation Accessed March 2022
6. NHS choices. Atrial fibrillation complications. Available at: http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Atrial-fibrillation/Pages/Complications.aspxAccessed March 2022

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 28 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2022 07:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 49 446 M 49 421 M 49 421 M
Net income 2022 4 772 M 4 769 M 4 769 M
Net Debt 2022 33 114 M 33 097 M 33 097 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 52 756 M 52 730 M 52 730 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 101 914
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG14.26%52 730
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.98%431 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.24%299 837
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 155
PFIZER, INC.-20.71%262 770
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.50%249 661