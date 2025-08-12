On Monday, Bayer announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with US biotech company Kumquat Biosciences for the development and commercialization of a precision therapy for lung, colon, and pancreatic cancers. NB: cp +0.4%; DAX index flat.



The drug candidate, which received clinical trial authorization (IND) from the FDA last month, is an inhibitor of the G12D mutation of the KRAS gene, which promotes tumor growth and, according to Bayer, is present in nearly 25% of cancer patients, but for which there is currently no satisfactory treatment option.



Under the terms of the agreement, Kumquat will be responsible for the Phase 1a study now approved by the FDA, while Bayer will take over the rest of the development and commercialization.



In return, the California-based company could receive up to $1.3bn in the form of an initial payment, milestone payments based on the progress of the project, and royalties on sales of products that may be commercialized under this collaboration.



According to Bayer, the KRAS G12D mutation is present in approximately 37% of individuals with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), 13% of those with colorectal cancer, and 4% of those with non-small cell lung cancer.



The German pharmaceutical group points out that PDAC—currently the most common form of pancreatic cancer, accounting for about 85% of cases—remains one of the most difficult tumors to treat, as apart from chemotherapy, therapeutic options are currently very limited, meaning that the five-year survival rate is less than 10%.







