Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer : loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

08/10/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court.

A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds.

Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged the company since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018.

"We respectfully disagree with the Court’s ruling as the verdict is not supported by the evidence at trial or the law. Monsanto will consider its legal options in this case," Bayer said in a statement.

It reaffirmed plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court this month to review a similar Roundup case that went in favour of Roundup user Edwin Hardeman.

Bayer struck a settlement deal in principle with plaintiffs last year but failed to win court approval for a separate agreement on how to handle future cases, as Bayer intended to keep the product on the market.

Last month, it announced an additional litigation provision of $4.5 billion to brace for any unfavourable ruling by the top U.S. court. That came on top of $11.6 billion it previously set aside for settlements and litigation in the matter.

Among measures to contain the legal damage, Bayer plans to replace glyphosate in weedkillers for the U.S. residential market with other active ingredients. It will continue to sell the herbicide to farmers, who rely on it heavily.

"We continue to stand strongly behind the safety of Roundup, a position supported by four decades of extensive science and the assessments of leading health regulators worldwide that support its safe use," Bayer added in its statement on Tuesday.

An initial verdict in 2019 drew attention after a California jury awarded more than $2 billion to Roundup users Alberta and Alva Pilliod. The trial judge later reduced the damages to $86 million.

The setback for Bayer comes after a federal appeals court in May upheld a $25 million court verdict which ruled Roundup caused the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of California resident Edwin Hardeman.

About a year ago, Bayer failed to persuade a California appeals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bayer-glyphosate-lawsuit-idUSKCN24M2BT court to overturn a verdict favouring school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson who claimed Roundup use caused his cancer.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BAYER AG
05:05aBAYER : loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller
RE
08/09ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Provides Mixed Outlook for 2021 Following Se..
MT
08/09PRESS RELEASE : BioNTech Announces Second Quarter -4-
DJ
08/09BAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06BAYER AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
08/06BAYER AG : NorldLB keeps its Buy rating
MD
08/06BAYER AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Credit Suisse
MD
08/06BAYER AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/06Analysis-CEOs and central bankers talk past each other on inflation
RE
08/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 574 M 49 989 M 49 989 M
Net income 2021 2 000 M 2 349 M 2 349 M
Net Debt 2021 39 050 M 45 851 M 45 851 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 46 375 M 54 482 M 54 453 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 47,21 €
Average target price 63,15 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG-1.97%54 482
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.38%455 709
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.32%336 304
PFIZER, INC.24.91%252 288
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY58.23%238 830
NOVO NORDISK A/S46.94%227 315