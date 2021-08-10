Bayer : loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bayer lost a third
appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to
customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based
weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to
pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court.
A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86
million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's
cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against
weeds.
Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict
could not be reconciled with sound science or with product
clearance from the federal environment regulator.
Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged the company since it
acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of
Monsanto in 2018.
"We respectfully disagree with the Court’s ruling as the
verdict is not supported by the evidence at trial or the law.
Monsanto will consider its legal options in this case," Bayer
said in a statement.
It reaffirmed plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme
Court this month to review a similar Roundup case that went in
favour of Roundup user Edwin Hardeman.
Bayer struck a settlement deal in principle with plaintiffs
last year but failed to win court approval for a separate
agreement on how to handle future cases, as Bayer intended to
keep the product on the market.
Last month, it announced an additional litigation provision
of $4.5 billion to brace for any unfavourable ruling by the top
U.S. court. That came on top of $11.6 billion it previously set
aside for settlements and litigation in the matter.
Among measures to contain the legal damage, Bayer plans to
replace glyphosate in weedkillers for the U.S. residential
market with other active ingredients. It will continue to sell
the herbicide to farmers, who rely on it heavily.
"We continue to stand strongly behind the safety of Roundup,
a position supported by four decades of extensive science and
the assessments of leading health regulators worldwide that
support its safe use," Bayer added in its statement on Tuesday.
An initial verdict in 2019 drew attention after a California
jury awarded more than $2 billion to Roundup users Alberta and
Alva Pilliod. The trial judge later reduced the damages to $86
million.
The setback for Bayer comes after a federal appeals court in
May upheld a $25 million court verdict which ruled Roundup
caused the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of California resident Edwin
Hardeman.
About a year ago, Bayer failed to persuade a California
appeals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bayer-glyphosate-lawsuit-idUSKCN24M2BT
court to overturn a verdict favouring school groundskeeper
Dewayne Johnson who claimed Roundup use caused his cancer.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)