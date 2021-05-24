Bayer : Mexican judge rejects industry bid to halt GMO corn, glyphosate ban

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - A Mexican federal judge
ruled against a request by the National Farm Council to freeze a
government plan to ban genetically modified (GMO) corn and the
widely used herbicide glyphosate by 2024, the national science
council said on Monday.
Judge Martin Adolfo Santos Perez's ruling allows the
executive order issued by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
late last year that outlines the planned ban to proceed.
If the ban is implemented, it would dramatically upend the
current grains trade between the United States and Mexico,
including some 16 million tonnes of U.S. exports of yellow corn
to its southern neighbor, which is nearly all GMO.
The National Farm Council (CNA) said it regretted its legal
loss in a statement later on Monday, and warned that if the bans
go into effect, food prices will jump and farmers will become
less productive.
The CNA said it is most concerned that "radical and
unscientific interpretations" of the planned bans will stoke
uncertainty, but did not go into detail, and pointed to
approvals over many years from government agencies like the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency backing the safe use of
glyphosate.
Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology
(CONACYT) is tasked by the president's order with identifying a
substitute for glyphosate, which thousands of Mexican farmers
use to clear fields prior to planting.
Lopez Obrador has defended the ban as designed to boost
domestic production of corn, used to make the country's staple
tortillas, and promote more sustainable agriculture.
To date, 17 legal challenges have been filed against the
planned ban, according to CONACYT, mostly from companies arguing
imminent harm if it is allowed to proceed.
Only two challenges temporarily won support from judges,
including a case brought by German pharmaceutical and crop
science company Bayer. In both instances those brief
injunctions were reversed by other courts.
The CNA has previously argued that prohibiting farmers from
using glyphosate would lower yields by at least 30% and make the
country more dependent on food imports.
