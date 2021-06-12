Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer : Swiss voters to decide on pesticides ban, terrorism law and COVID-19 aid

06/12/2021 | 06:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Swiss to vote on five issues in national referendums

* Country could be first in Europe to ban artificial pesticides

* Also voting on terrorism laws which could affect 12-year-olds

* Laws to cut CO2 emissions, give COVID-19 aid also at stake

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland heads to the polls on Sunday in a batch of referendums which could see the country become only the second in the world to ban artificial pesticides.

Laws to combat terrorism, cut CO2 emissions and provide emergency COVID-19 funding also face binding votes under the Swiss system of direct democracy.

One initiative aims to prohibit the use of artificial pesticides within 10 years. Globally only Bhutan bans the chemicals.

Supporters say products made by agrochemical giants such as Switzerland's Syngenta and Germany's Bayer and BASF endanger health and the environment.

"It's vital that we stop the use of pesticides which are causing serious health problems for people today and storing up problems for the future," said Antoinette Gilson, a co-author of the Pesticides Initiative.

Manufacturers say their pesticides are rigorously tested and regulated, and crop yields would slump without them.

Many farmers say a ban would boost food prices, cost jobs and increase food imports.

Voters also decide on a separate Drinking Water initiative, which says artificial pesticides are polluting Switzerland's water. It wants to redirect subsidies to farmers who do without them.

In an unusually heated campaign, supporters got death threats, while farmers complained they feel under siege from city dwellers who don't understand their way of life.

If approved, the proposals would amend the constitution while the government drafts implementation laws for parliament to address.

Voters will decide on a new law which aims to further cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions via measures like increasing the surcharge on car fuel and putting a levy on flight tickets.

Opponents say the law will increase business costs and not help the environment as the country is responsible for only 0.1% of global carbon emissions.

A law giving police new powers to fight terrorism faces a vote. The legislation makes it easier for police to monitor and restrict the movement of potential offenders, with restraining orders and travel bans possible for suspects as young as 12.

The government says the measures will prevent terrorist attacks, but opponents say they risk harming children and exposing people to torture abroad.

A temporary COVID-19 law, which opponents say did not have enough public consultation before its introduction last year, needs voter endorsement.

The law allocates 35 billion Swiss francs ($39 billion) to support short-time working schemes; hard-hit industries like restaurants and hotels; and culture, sport and media.

($1 0.8968 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.49% 67.51 Delayed Quote.4.31%
BAYER AG 0.66% 53.47 Delayed Quote.11.04%
All news about BAYER AG
06/12BAYER  : Swiss voters to decide on pesticides ban, terrorism law and COVID-19 ai..
RE
06/11EXCLUSIVE : ECB tells Deutsche Bank to find new chairman fast - sources
RE
06/11MARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Bank Facing Increasing Pressure From ECB to Name Chair..
MT
06/10Mexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby
RE
06/10Mexico stalling GMO corn permits ahead of ban, says top farm lobby
RE
06/10PRESS RELEASE : Tele Columbus AG: PYUR Business data centre in Leipzig successfu..
DJ
06/10DGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
06/10BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
06/10PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 -3-
DJ
06/09GSK consumer arm confident that growth, cash flow will help with debt
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 349 M 50 065 M 50 065 M
Net income 2021 3 593 M 4 351 M 4 351 M
Net Debt 2021 38 658 M 46 807 M 46 807 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 52 530 M 63 542 M 63 604 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 99 329
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 64,63 €
Last Close Price 53,47 €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG11.04%63 542
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.82%434 405
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.68%328 612
PFIZER, INC.9.07%224 747
NOVARTIS AG-0.39%208 035
ABBVIE INC.7.72%203 857