Bayer : Swiss voters to decide on pesticides ban, terrorism law and COVID-19 aid

* Swiss to vote on five issues in national referendums
* Country could be first in Europe to ban artificial
pesticides
* Also voting on terrorism laws which could affect
12-year-olds
* Laws to cut CO2 emissions, give COVID-19 aid also at stake
ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Switzerland heads to the polls
on Sunday in a batch of referendums which could see the country
become only the second in the world to ban artificial
pesticides.
Laws to combat terrorism, cut CO2 emissions and provide
emergency COVID-19 funding also face binding votes under the
Swiss system of direct democracy.
One initiative aims to prohibit the use of artificial
pesticides within 10 years. Globally only Bhutan bans the
chemicals.
Supporters say products made by agrochemical giants such as
Switzerland's Syngenta and Germany's Bayer and BASF
endanger health and the environment.
"It's vital that we stop the use of pesticides which are
causing serious health problems for people today and storing up
problems for the future," said Antoinette Gilson, a co-author of
the Pesticides Initiative.
Manufacturers say their pesticides are rigorously tested and
regulated, and crop yields would slump without them.
Many farmers say a ban would boost food prices, cost jobs
and increase food imports.
Voters also decide on a separate Drinking Water initiative,
which says artificial pesticides are polluting Switzerland's
water. It wants to redirect subsidies to farmers who do without
them.
In an unusually heated campaign, supporters got death
threats, while farmers complained they feel under siege from
city dwellers who don't understand their way of life.
If approved, the proposals would amend the constitution
while the government drafts implementation laws for parliament
to address.
Voters will decide on a new law which aims to further cut
carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions via measures like increasing the
surcharge on car fuel and putting a levy on flight tickets.
Opponents say the law will increase business costs and not
help the environment as the country is responsible for only 0.1%
of global carbon emissions.
A law giving police new powers to fight terrorism faces a
vote. The legislation makes it easier for police to monitor and
restrict the movement of potential offenders, with restraining
orders and travel bans possible for suspects as young as 12.
The government says the measures will prevent terrorist
attacks, but opponents say they risk harming children and
exposing people to torture abroad.
A temporary COVID-19 law, which opponents say did not have
enough public consultation before its introduction last year,
needs voter endorsement.
The law allocates 35 billion Swiss francs ($39 billion) to
support short-time working schemes; hard-hit industries like
restaurants and hotels; and culture, sport and media.
($1 0.8968 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Toby Chopra)