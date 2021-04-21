Bayer : says Mexican judge rules in its favor over glyphosate ban

MEXICO CITY, April 21 (Reuters) - A Mexican judge has sided
with Bayer AG in a legal challenge over a government policy that
seeks to ban glyphosate, the company told Reuters on Wednesday,
in a temporary reprieve from a looming ban on the widely-used
herbicide.
Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and crop science company
that acquired Monsanto in 2018, is one of the world's leading
makers of glyphosate as part of its Roundup brand weed-killer.
In a statement to Reuters the company noted the legal case
is ongoing and that a definitive resolution must still be
issued.
Reuters has not seen a copy of the decision, which is not
public. The office of Judge Francisco Rebolledo did not answer
calls seeking comment.
While regulators worldwide have determined glyphosate to be
safe, Bayer agreed in June to settle nearly 100,000 U.S.
lawsuits for $9.6 billion, while denying claims that Roundup
caused cancer. In February, it struck a $2 billion settlement to
resolve future legal claims that Roundup causes cancer.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a
decree late last year that seeks to completely ban the herbicide
by 2024, joining several other governments that have sought to
restrict its use, including Germany. He has described the
chemical as toxic.
"Glyphosate is safe and hundreds of scientific studies
support that," the company said in the statement to Reuters,
adding that it has been used safely for more than 40 years in
Mexico.
Mexico's Reforma newspaper reported on Wednesday that Judge
Rebolledo based his ruling on the risk the ban would harm farm
production and food security.
If made permanent, the ruling could exempt Bayer's
glyphosate permits, which were filed as Monsanto, from the
decree.
The spokesman for Mexico's president did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
