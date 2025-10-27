Bayer announces the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Lynkuet (elinzanetant) for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause, such as hot flashes. This is the first non-hormonal treatment that acts as a dual antagonist of the neurokinin NK1 and NK3 receptors.



The approval is based on positive results from Phase III clinical trials conducted in 1,420 women, demonstrating a significant reduction in the frequency and severity of hot flashes within the first 12 weeks.



Christine Roth, Executive Vice President of Product Strategy at Bayer, emphasizes that this approval marks a major step forward in more personalized management of menopause.



Lynkuet is scheduled to launch commercially in the United States in November 2025.