TARRYTOWN/LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer partnerRegeneron has received U.S. approval for a higher-dose version of its eye drug "Eylea." The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the 8-milligram dose for use in wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema, the company announced late Friday night (local time) in Tarrytown. So far, a 2-milligram version has been on the market, which must be given more often than the version now approved. As recently as June, the FDA had denied approval for the higher-dose version because of outstanding issues related to problems at a filler.

Eylea, with the active ingredient aflibercept, is one of the DAX company's best-selling drugs. Bayer markets the drug outside the United States, while Regeneron holds the sales rights there. However, the drug is increasingly facing competition from imitation products. Since patent protection expires in the medium term, Bayer and Regeneron are attempting to delay the impending loss of sales with additional areas of application (indications)./nas