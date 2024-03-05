LEVERKUSEN/LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bayer is trying to overcome its difficult situation despite high debts without selling any divisions. The answer to the question of the future structure and a possible split-up is "not now", the pharmaceutical and agrochemical company announced on Tuesday as part of the presentation of its annual figures and a capital market day. Nevertheless, "we will remain open to everything," said Bayer CEO Bill Anderson according to the press release. In view of the very limited room for maneuver, business development should first be improved and more strategic flexibility created. As part of the new organizational model already presented, two billion euros in organizational costs are also to be saved annually from 2026.

Bayer had already announced in January that the planned streamlining of administration and the intended acceleration of decision-making processes would likely lead to a significant reduction in personnel in Germany.

As Bayer further announced on Tuesday with regard to the legal disputes in the USA, "new approaches inside and outside the courtrooms" are to be pursued in order to reduce legal risks and the associated uncertainties. Investors have long criticized the fact that it has not yet been possible to draw a line under the glyphosate issue./mis/stk