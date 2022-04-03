Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer : presents positive results from first Phase 2b trial on safety of asundexian in patients with atrial fibrillation

04/03/2022 | 12:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SPECIALIZED PRESS
Sunday - April 3, 2022
Bitte JavaScript aktivieren / Please enable JavaScript



About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

*A 67% reduction in the bleeding rate corresponds to an incidence proportion of 0.33 when comparing the pooled asundexian doses with apixaban

1. NHS choices. Atrial fibrillation. Available at: http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Atrial-fibrillation Accessed March 2022
2. NHS choices. Atrial fibrillation complications. Available at: http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/Atrial-fibrillation/Pages/Complications.aspx Accessed March 2022

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 16:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYER AG
04/01Bayer To Invest $1.4 Billion In Impact Investment Unit through 2024
MT
04/01BAYER : set to drive breakthrough innovations in the Life Sciences
PU
04/01Bayer to Invest More Than $1.44 Billion in Impact Investment Unit
DJ
03/31Bayer to invest 2 billion euros in drug production over next 3 years
RE
03/31Bayer Plans $2.2 Billion Investments To Boost Global Pharmaceuticals Production Network
MT
03/31BAYER : to strengthen global Pharmaceuticals production network
PU
03/31Bayer to Invest Around EUR2.23 Billion to Strengthen Pharmaceutical Division
DJ
03/29Bayer receives approval in Japan for Kerendia (finerenone), a new treatment for adults ..
AQ
03/29BAYER : to present data from cardiovascular portfolio including late-breaking presentation..
PU
03/29Bayer Investor Union Investment Backs CEO Amid Ouster Calls
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 583 M 51 416 M 51 416 M
Net income 2022 4 695 M 5 182 M 5 182 M
Net Debt 2022 34 445 M 38 018 M 38 018 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 61 912 M 68 336 M 68 336 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 95 950
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 63,02 €
Average target price 71,70 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG34.09%68 336
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.16%468 571
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.10%325 339
PFIZER, INC.-12.67%289 996
ABBVIE INC.20.15%287 339
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.96%264 090