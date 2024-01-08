BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer has received approval in the European Union for a high-dose version of the eye drug "Eylea". The European Commission has approved the 8-milligram dose of Eylea for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME), the pharmaceutical and agrochemical company announced on Monday. The move had been expected.

The higher dosage makes it possible to extend the treatment intervals - i.e. the time between injections into the eye - to up to four months. This is important in the competition, as Roche's drug Vabysmo can already be used at such intervals. There is also the threat of competition from copycat drugs, for example from Sandoz.

Eylea is one of Bayer's most important drugs with sales of EUR 3.2 billion in 2022, but revenues are likely to shrink in the future as patents for the drug gradually expire. Bayer holds the license for the marketing rights outside the USA and shares the profits from sales with its partner Regeneron. In the USA, Regeneron markets the drug on its own./mis/men