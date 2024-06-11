By Helena Smolak

Bayer received breakthrough therapy designation for its experimental lung cancer drug from China's Center for Drug Evaluation, accelerating its development and potential access for patients.

The German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company said on Tuesday that it is currently evaluating its targeted therapy in Phase 1 and 2 trials for the treatment of inoperable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with activating HER2 mutations.

The drug received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February.

