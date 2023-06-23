By Sabela Ojea

Bayer said Friday the Food and Drug Administration has approved its Ultravist injection to visualize breast lesions as an adjunct to mammographies or ultrasounds.

The pharmaceutical company said Ultravist-300 and -370 gives physicians a new imaging option beyond conventional mammographies.

"The new FDA-approved indication aligns with the recent increased focus on supplemental imaging needs for women at a higher risk for breast cancer," Bayer said.

Ultravist is an injection for intravenous and intra-arterial use.

