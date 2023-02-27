Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:29:58 2023-02-27 am EST
58.86 EUR   +0.41%
04:15aBayer says Jeff Ubben joins its independent sustainability council
RE
02:23aBayer, Orion Score Expanded Approval for Prostate Cancer Therapy in Japan
MT
02/24U.S. FDA approves Sanofi's bleeding disorder therapy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bayer says Jeff Ubben joins its independent sustainability council

02/27/2023 | 04:15am EST
The Bayer AG logo sits on display at the headquarters in La Garenne-Colombes, near Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer said on Monday that investor Jeff Ubben has been appointed to join the drugmaker's independent sustainability council.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 50 664 M 53 454 M 53 454 M
Net income 2022 4 435 M 4 679 M 4 679 M
Net Debt 2022 33 101 M 34 924 M 34 924 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 57 590 M 60 761 M 60 761 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 102 296
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,62 €
Average target price 74,86 €
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG21.30%60 761
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.71%406 191
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.30%318 766
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-12.08%290 086
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.96%278 966
ABBVIE INC.-5.51%270 205