  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/09 02:18:09 am
50.85 EUR   +1.68%
02:14aBayer Swung to 3Q Net Profit; Sales Rose on Agriculture Business Recovery
DJ
02:03aBayer says head of agriculture unit quits
RE
02:02aBayer Lifts FY21 Core EPS Outlook After Returning To Q3 Profit
MT
Bayer says head of agriculture unit quits

11/09/2021 | 02:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the annual results news conference of the German drugmaker in Leverkusen

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Bayer said on Tuesday the head of its crop science unit, Liam Condon, would quit at the end of the year to pursue other career opportunities, following disappointing results earlier this year.

The German maker of pharmaceuticals and agricultural supplies said Rodrigo Santos, the Crop Science division's chief operating officer, would take over from Condon on Jan. 1.

Bayer also reported that third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items rose 16.4% to 2.09 billion euros ($2.41 billion), up from 1.8 billion a year earlier and surpassing an average analyst forecast of 1.94 billion.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42 497 M 49 296 M 49 296 M
Net income 2021 864 M 1 002 M 1 002 M
Net Debt 2021 39 358 M 45 656 M 45 656 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 49 131 M 56 944 M 56 992 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,01 €
Average target price 61,36 €
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG3.85%56 944
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.49%428 771
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.43%350 227
PFIZER, INC.32.06%270 971
NOVO NORDISK A/S72.88%262 215
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY54.31%236 195