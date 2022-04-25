Bayer says start to the year very successful thanks to agriculture unit

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German diversified group
Bayer has seen a "very successful start to the year",
driven by a favourable environment in agricultural markets, it
said on Monday.
"In the agriculture business, in particular, we see a much
more positive market environment than in previous years," Chief
Executive Werner Baumann said in a written speech posted on the
company's website on Monday.
The speech will be delivered at the annual shareholder
meeting scheduled for Friday
The maker of seeds and pesticides for farmers added that the
economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and sanctions
imposed on Russia had not yet been visible in the first quarter.
Bayer is due to release detailed first-quarter figures on
May 10.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)