  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 12:25:04 pm EDT
64.52 EUR   -2.52%
RE
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Bayer says start to the year very successful thanks to agriculture unit

04/25/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bayer AG logo sits on display at the headquarters in La Garenne-Colombes, near Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German diversified group Bayer has seen a "very successful start to the year", driven by a favourable environment in agricultural markets, it said on Monday.

"In the agriculture business, in particular, we see a much more positive market environment than in previous years," Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in a written speech posted on the company's website on Monday.

The speech will be delivered at the annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Friday

The maker of seeds and pesticides for farmers added that the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia had not yet been visible in the first quarter.

Bayer is due to release detailed first-quarter figures on May 10.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -2.64% 64.43 Delayed Quote.40.81%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.43% 74 Delayed Quote.2.58%
Bayer says start to the year very successful thanks to agriculture unit
Bayer says start to the year very successful thanks to agriculture unit
BAYER AG : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Buy rating
Financials
Sales 2022 46 539 M 50 166 M 50 166 M
Net income 2022 4 916 M 5 299 M 5 299 M
Net Debt 2022 34 104 M 36 762 M 36 762 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,33%
Capitalization 65 017 M 70 084 M 70 084 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 95 950
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 66,18 €
Average target price 75,18 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG40.81%70 084
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.12%477 380
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.73%311 297
ABBVIE INC.14.47%273 757
PFIZER, INC.-18.49%270 652
NOVO NORDISK A/S4.27%252 573