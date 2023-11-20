Bayer shares fall after clinical trial failure

Bayer announced on Sunday that it had halted a Phase III clinical trial on a new anticoagulant due to lack of efficacy, causing its share price to fall sharply on Monday morning in Frankfurt.



At around 9:30 a.m., the chemical and pharmaceutical group's shares were down by 15%, while the DAX index was down by less than 0.2% at the same time and the European sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care, was up by 1.2%.



In a press release, Bayer explained that it had followed the recommendations of the trial's independent monitoring committee (DSMB), which found that asundexian was less effective than the control group, which was taking apixaban, a drug developed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer.



For the record, the study was designed to assess the efficacy of this experimental drug in atrial fibrillation patients at risk of stroke.



In a reaction note, analysts at Invest Securities point out that sales ambitions for this product were "high".



