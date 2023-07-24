BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Weak demand for glyphosate-based herbicides led Bayer to cut its full-year outlook to 48.5 billion to 49.5 billion euros ($53.7 billion to $54.8 billion) from an earlier 51 billion-to-52 billion euro forecast and announce a 2.5 billion euro write-down relating to its glyphosate business.

The company said on Monday that, partly as a result of weak glyphosate demand it expected an operating result of 11.3 billion to 11.8 billion euros - down from 12.5 billion to 13.0 billion euros - and free cash flow would come in at zero, down from 3 billion euros. "Based on the anticipated market development, in particular with respect to the glyphosate business, Bayer also expects to record a goodwill impairment of approximately 2.5 billion euros," it said, as a result of which second-quarter net income would come in at minus 2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9032 euro) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jonathan Oatis)