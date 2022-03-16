Log in
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Bayer : submits application in the EU for an extension of the indication of finerenone to include early stages of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes

03/16/2022
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 46 407 M 50 812 M 50 812 M
Net income 2022 4 703 M 5 149 M 5 149 M
Net Debt 2022 34 698 M 37 992 M 37 992 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 54 957 M 60 174 M 60 174 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 95 950
Free-Float 100,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 55,94 €
Average target price 67,84 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG19.02%60 174
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.96%463 119
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.99%310 035
PFIZER INC.-11.58%293 595
ABBVIE INC.15.13%275 713
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.28%248 561