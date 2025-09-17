AskBio, a Bayer subsidiary, has announced that it has completed patient recruitment for a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the experimental gene therapy AB-1005 for Parkinson's-like multiple system atrophy (MSA-P).



AB-1005 is based on an adeno-associated viral vector (AAV2) containing the glial cell-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) gene.

Krystof Bankiewicz, Scientific President of Parkinson's and MSA at AskBio, emphasizes that there is no treatment that modifies the progression of MSA and that this step is essential to move toward a potential therapeutic option.



The laboratory specifies that it is also developing the same AB-1005 for Parkinson's disease through the REGENERATE-PD Phase 2 trial. Since February 2025, this program has benefited from RMAT (Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy) designation by the FDA, following Phase 1b results that were deemed favorable in terms of safety and clinical trends.



AB-1005 remains an experimental therapy whose efficacy and safety have not yet been established.