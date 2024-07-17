Bayer reports that its Phase III trial of darolutamide in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) showed that this treatment significantly improved radiological progression-free survival (rPFS) compared with placebo + ADT in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Safety analyses indicate that darolutamide + ADT is comparable to placebo + ADT, confirming its well-established tolerability profile observed in previous trials.

Bayer plans to present the detailed results at a forthcoming scientific conference, and to seek global regulatory approval to extend darolutamide's indication.


