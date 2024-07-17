Bayer: successful trial in prostate cancer
Safety analyses indicate that darolutamide + ADT is comparable to placebo + ADT, confirming its well-established tolerability profile observed in previous trials.
Bayer plans to present the detailed results at a forthcoming scientific conference, and to seek global regulatory approval to extend darolutamide's indication.
