BAYER AG

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
01/07 03:20:43 am
52.145 EUR   +1.39%
03:20aBAYER : Teams Up with CureVac for COVID-19 Vaccine
MT
03:19aCureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance with Bayer
RE
03:15aCureVac strikes COVID-19 vaccine alliance with Bayer
RE
Bayer : to Collaborate With CureVac on Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

01/07/2021 | 03:01am EST
By Giulia Petroni

Bayer AG said Thursday that it has agreed to collaborate with CureVac NV to support the development and supply of the U.S.-listed biopharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV.

Under the agreement, the German chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate will support CureVac with country operations within the European Union and selected additional markets in order to facilitate the supply of several hundred million doses. CureVac will be the marketing authorization holder for the product.

The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 0300ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 3.95% 52.55 Delayed Quote.6.80%
CUREVAC N.V. 0.99% 86.85 Delayed Quote.7.13%
Financials
Sales 2020 42 047 M 51 797 M 51 797 M
Net income 2020 -10 173 M -12 532 M -12 532 M
Net Debt 2020 33 549 M 41 329 M 41 329 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,20x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 50 526 M 62 048 M 62 243 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 100 618
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 61,41 €
Last Close Price 51,43 €
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG6.80%62 048
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.56%420 759
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.93%294 241
NOVARTIS AG-1.08%213 384
MERCK & CO., INC.0.71%208 424
PFIZER INC.0.16%204 938
