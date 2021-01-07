Bayer : to Collaborate With CureVac on Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

By Giulia Petroni



Bayer AG said Thursday that it has agreed to collaborate with CureVac NV to support the development and supply of the U.S.-listed biopharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate CVnCoV.

Under the agreement, the German chemical and pharmaceutical conglomerate will support CureVac with country operations within the European Union and selected additional markets in order to facilitate the supply of several hundred million doses. CureVac will be the marketing authorization holder for the product.

The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

