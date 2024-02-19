By Andrea Figueras

Bayer plans to slash its dividend and change its dividend policy in order to reduce debt, the company said Monday.

After a review of its capital allocation priorities, the German pharmaceutical and agricultural company said it will pay a 2023 dividend of 0.11 euros (12 U.S. cents) a share, compared with EUR2.40 for 2022.

"This proposal comes as the company faces a high level of debt, coupled with high interest rates and a challenging free cash flow situation," the company said.

The measure will be presented for shareholder vote at the annual meeting on April 26.

Bayer said it is implementing a new operating model that will include job cuts, aimed at making the company more agile and significantly improve its operational performance, as previously announced, it said.

