Bayer to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including analyses from the comprehensive finerenone clinical trial program, VOYAGER PAD (Xarelto™) and the VICTORIA trial (Verquvo™)

11/05/2021 | 04:03am EDT
SPECIALIZED PRESS
Friday - November 5, 2021
Bitte JavaScript aktivieren / Please enable JavaScript



About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 08:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 497 M 49 096 M 49 096 M
Net income 2021 864 M 998 M 998 M
Net Debt 2021 39 358 M 45 471 M 45 471 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 49 072 M 56 665 M 56 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,95 €
Average target price 61,36 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG3.73%56 665
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.59%433 325
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.84%355 135
NOVO NORDISK A/S74.55%264 454
PFIZER, INC.21.76%245 853
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY60.51%245 687