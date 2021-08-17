Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Bayer AG
  News
  Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Bayer : to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking data from Phase III FIGARO-DKD (finerenone) and various Xarelto™ studies

08/17/2021 | 04:13am EDT
SPECIALIZED PRESS
Tuesday - August 17, 2021
Bitte JavaScript aktivieren / Please enable JavaScript



About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conformthem to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42 593 M 50 104 M 50 104 M
Net income 2021 860 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net Debt 2021 39 086 M 45 979 M 45 979 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 46 916 M 55 279 M 55 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 47,76 €
Average target price 63,11 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG-0.83%55 279
JOHNSON & JOHNSON13.00%463 975
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.08%349 766
PFIZER, INC.32.87%271 812
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY59.88%239 528
NOVO NORDISK A/S51.69%235 358