LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Following the discontinuation of an advanced clinical trial on the pharmaceutical hopeful Asundexian, the British investment bank Barclays no longer sees any major upside potential for Bayer shares.

"Asundexian's promising prospects were the reason why we upgraded Bayer shares to "Overweight" in April 2022," wrote analyst Emily Field in a study published on Monday. However, the fact that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) has now recommended the premature termination of the Oceanic-AF study due to lack of efficacy is an "absolute surprise" for her. Field therefore promptly downgraded the shares of the agrochemical and pharmaceutical company to "Equal Weight" and cut the target price from EUR 65 to EUR 40. In view of the current share price slump of around 20 percent, this still represents a price potential of around one fifth.

Asundexian, now in the decisive study phase III, was investigated in comparison to the competitor drug apixaban in patients with atrial fibrillation and stroke risk as part of the overall Oceanic phase III development program and has now been terminated prematurely. However, Field argues that this has dashed hopes that Asundexian would help Bayer to return to growth after the expiry of the patents for the anticoagulant Xarelto and the eye drug Eylea.

Accordingly, the Barclays expert sees considerable challenges for Bayer's pharmaceuticals business. In January, Bayer was still forecasting peak sales potential of more than EUR 5 billion for asundexiane, which has been advanced in pivotal studies in both atrial fibrillation (Oceanic-AF) and stroke (Oceanic-Stroke). She herself had estimated peak sales of 6.5 billion euros in the atrial fibrillation segment in her valuation model.

Now, however, a lower valuation is appropriate again, even though Bayer "clearly still has strategic options" for the company ahead of the capital markets day on March 5, Field wrote.

The analysts at Barclays Capital expect the shares to perform roughly in line with the other stocks in the sector under review over the next twelve months, with a rating of "Equal Weight"./ck/mne/jha/

Analyzing institute Barclays Capital.

Publication of the original study: 20.11.2023 / 06:38 / GMT First dissemination of the original study: 20.11.2023 / 06:43 / GMT