Bayer unveils latest data from growing oncology portfolio at ESMO Congress 2023

Bayer's focus remains on advancing prostate cancer care with darolutamide, supported by additional ARASENS and ARAMIS trial data evaluating prostate-specific antigen (PSA) outcomes in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) and composite measurement of health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and deterioration-free survival (DetFS) in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC), respectively / New data from the REASSURE observational study evaluating the combination of radium-223 dichloride with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) / Bayer will present new real-world evidence on the benefit of sequencing regorafenib earlier in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) / Bayer will share new efficacy and safety data for larotrectinib in patients with tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusion cancer, alongside a pooled analysis from three clinical trials of patients with longer follow-up / Bayer will present the first disclosure of clinical data from a first-in-human, Phase I trial of BAY 2927088, an oral, reversible, potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) in patients with EGFR or HER2 mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Berlin, October 12, 2023 - Bayer will present new data from across its oncology programs at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place in Madrid, Spain, from October 20-24, 2023. The breadth of new data showcases Bayer's ongoing commitment to supporting more patients living with cancer by prioritizing research and development that address the most pressing unmet medical needs.

Bayer continues to focus on advancing prostate cancer care from early to metastatic stages of the disease through the development of innovative treatments that aim to extend survival, delay disease progression, and enable patients to continue doing the things they love. Darolutamide data includes further results from the Phase III ARASENS trial which evaluates PSA outcomes with darolutamide and androgen deprivation therapy plus docetaxel by disease volume in mHSPC. In addition, Bayer will present new data on the effect of darolutamide on HRQoL and DetFS in patients with nmCRPC from the Phase III ARAMIS trial. Darolutamide is approved under the brand name Nubeqa™ in more than 80 countries around the world for the treatment of patients with nmCRPC. It is also approved for the treatment of patients with mHSPC in over 70 markets including the U.S., Japan, EU, and China.

Bayer will also present new data from the REASSURE observational study evaluating the clinical outcomes of patients with mCRPC who received combined or layered treatment with radium-223 dichloride and enzalutamide. Radium-223 dichloride, under the brand name Xofigo™, is indicated for the treatment of patients with mCRPC, symptomatic bone metastases and no known visceral metastatic disease in more than 50 countries.

Bayer also remains committed to gastrointestinal cancer care. New real-world data will be presented evaluating sequential treatment with regorafenib and trifluridine/tipiracil±bevacizumab in patients with refractory mCRC. Regorafenib is approved under the brand name Stivarga™ in more than 100 countries for certain types of colorectal cancer, gastrointestinal stromal tumor and liver cancer.

As part of Bayer's focus in precision oncology, Bayer will highlight the latest efficacy and safety data of larotrectinib, including results in patients with TRK fusion cancer treated with larotrectinib as first-line treatment, and data from a pooled analysis from three clinical trials (NCT02576431, NCT02122913, NCT02637687) of patients with longer follow-up. Larotrectinib, under the brand name Vitrakvi™, is approved in more than 40 countries, including the U.S. and China for pediatric and adult patients with neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase fusion-positive solid tumors.

Bayer will also present the latest data from its growing precision oncology pipeline, including the first disclosure of clinical data from a first-in-human, Phase I trial of BAY 2927088, an oral, reversible, potent TKI in patients with EGFR or HER2 mutant NSCLC.

Details on presentations from Bayer at the 2023 ESMO Congress are listed below:

Darolutamide

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) outcomes with darolutamide (DARO), androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) and docetaxel (DOC) in patients (pts) with high- and low-volume metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in ARASENS

o Poster: 1784P; October 22

Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) deterioration-free survival (DetFS) by prostate-specific antigen (PSA) decline in darolutamide (DARO)-treated patients with nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) from ARAMIS

o Poster: 1781P; October 22

Radium-223

Combination treatment with radium-223 (223Ra) and enzalutamide (enza) in patients (pts) with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in the REASSURE study

o Poster: 1816P; October 22

Regorafenib

Sequential treatment with regorafenib (REG) and trifluridine/tipiracil (TAS) ± bevacizumab (Bev) in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in community clinical practice in the USA

o Poster: 616P; October 22

Larotrectinib

Efficacy and safety of larotrectinib (laro) as first-line treatment for patients (pts) with tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) fusion cancer

o Poster: 667P; October 23

Efficacy and Safety of Larotrectinib in a Pooled Analysis of Patients (Pts) with Tropomyosin Receptor Kinase (TRK) Fusion Cancer

o Poster: 668P; October 23

Pipeline

Early evidence of efficacy in patients (pts) with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with HER2 exon20 insertion (ex20ins) mutations treated in a Phase I study with BAY 2927088

o Mini Oral Session: 1320MO; October 22

