HOLLISTER (dpa-AFX) - After a series of defeats, Bayer has won a glyphosate lawsuit in the United States. The decision by a jury in San Benito County in the state of California confirms that the weedkiller glyphosate "is not responsible for the plaintiff's illness", as Bayer announced at the weekend. "We have thus won 10 of the last 15 lawsuits and are encouraged in our strategy of pursuing lawsuits in court." The DAX-listed pharmaceutical and agrochemical company has recently suffered several setbacks, not only in court, but also in the development of an important drug candidate.

Just last week, a US jury in the state of Washington ordered the Leverkusen-based company to pay damages totaling 857 million US dollars (785 million euros) in a legal dispute over the alleged health effects of PCBs, a chemical that has been banned for decades. This is to be paid to former pupils and parents of a school in the Seattle area. As in other cases, Bayer intends to appeal against the judgment.

The PCB and glyphosate cases are a legacy of the US agrochemical company Monsanto, which was acquired in 2018 for over 60 billion dollars. The settlement of the glyphosate disputes in particular has already cost billions. The latest defeats do not make the job any easier for Bayer CEO Bill Anderson, who only took the helm in June 2023. Anderson is supposed to bring about a turnaround, and a split-up of the Group is also on the agenda.

However, the situation is made more difficult by a failure in the pharmaceuticals division to develop a successor to the anticoagulant Xarelto - a drug worth billions. In November, Bayer had to prematurely terminate a pivotal Phase III trial investigating asundexiane in patients with atrial fibrillation and stroke risk. Asundexian is still being tested in other indications, but the failure means that a great deal of sales potential has been lost.

With a price drop of around a third, Bayer shares are one of the biggest losers in the German leading index Dax in 2023