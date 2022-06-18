Bayer wins fourth Roundup weedkiller case in U.S.

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury found Bayer's
Roundup weedkiller did not cause an Oregon man's
cancer, the German agriculture and pharmaceuticals company said
on Saturday, handing the firm its fourth consecutive trial
victory over such claims.
The verdict, reached on Friday by the Circuit Court of
Jackson County, Oregon, is "consistent with the assessments of
expert regulators worldwide as well as the overwhelming evidence
from four decades of scientific studies concluding that Roundup
can be used safely and is not carcinogenic", Bayer said.
"We continue to stand behind the safety of Roundup and will
confidently defend the safety of our product as well as our good
faith actions in any future litigation."
Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Bayer brands such as
Roundup and RangerPro. It has been at the centre of mass
litigation in the United States brought mostly by residential
gardeners claiming the weedkiller caused their cancer.
The company has spent billions of dollars to settle close to
100,000 Roundup cases.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz
Editing by Mark Potter)