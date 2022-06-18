Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Bayer AG
  News
  Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
62.55 EUR   +1.30%
Bayer wins fourth Roundup weedkiller case in U.S.

06/18/2022 | 02:28am EDT
FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury found Bayer's Roundup weedkiller did not cause an Oregon man's cancer, the German agriculture and pharmaceuticals company said on Saturday, handing the firm its fourth consecutive trial victory over such claims.

The verdict, reached on Friday by the Circuit Court of Jackson County, Oregon, is "consistent with the assessments of expert regulators worldwide as well as the overwhelming evidence from four decades of scientific studies concluding that Roundup can be used safely and is not carcinogenic", Bayer said.

"We continue to stand behind the safety of Roundup and will confidently defend the safety of our product as well as our good faith actions in any future litigation."

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Bayer brands such as Roundup and RangerPro. It has been at the centre of mass litigation in the United States brought mostly by residential gardeners claiming the weedkiller caused their cancer.

The company has spent billions of dollars to settle close to 100,000 Roundup cases. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 47 754 M 49 968 M 49 968 M
Net income 2022 4 971 M 5 201 M 5 201 M
Net Debt 2022 33 060 M 34 593 M 34 593 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 61 451 M 64 299 M 64 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 100 753
Free-Float 100,0%
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 62,55 €
Average target price 78,48 €
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG33.09%64 299
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.58%447 549
PFIZER, INC.-19.59%266 405
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.31%259 309
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.94%255 494
ABBVIE INC.2.77%245 893