FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Bayer 's long-suffering investors will be dealt another blow on Tuesday when the agricultural and pharmaceutical company cuts its dividend. However, traders and analysts alike saw the move as partly positive.

The reduced dividend to reduce the debt burden should probably be seen as a necessary step, said one market participant. For analyst Emily Field from Barclays, it is one of the most plausible options Bayer has to tackle its balance sheet problems.

Bayer shares fluctuated strongly in high trading volumes on Tradegate. Initially clearly in the red, they then turned just as clearly positive. Most recently, they hovered around the previous day's close on Xetra.

Bayer explained that the cuts were related to the level of debt, high interest rates and a strained free cash flow situation. The Group had already announced the move the previous day shortly before Xetra closed./ajx/jha/