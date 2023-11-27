HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - The private bank Berenberg has lowered the target price for Bayer from 60 to 36 euros, but left the rating at "Hold". The news on November 19 that Bayer was discontinuing its Oceanic-AF study on the blood thinner Asundexian due to lack of efficacy has apparently taken away a pillar of the pharmaceutical and agrochemical group's future earnings, analyst Sebastian Bray wrote in a study published on Monday. In view of the debt burden, the impending patent gaps for Xarelto and Eylea and a weaker agricultural cycle, a significant dividend cut is likely. He also assumes that the Leverkusen-based company will seek to split up the group./edh/ajx

