NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US analyst firm Bernstein Research has upgraded Bayer to "Outperform" with a target price of 60 euros. As analyst Gunther Zechmann wrote in a study published on Monday in a review of the quarterly figures, Bayer probably wanted to send three important signals. Expectations for the pharmaceuticals and agriculture businesses are still too high for 2024, employees want a cultural change and management compensation will be much more closely aligned with the share price in the future. With regard to the latter, it makes sense for the share price to be low at the beginning of a new "incentive year". However, Bayer also has opportunities to boost the share price, for example by cutting costs, restructuring, streamlining management and other measures. Against this background, short-term price weaknesses could be good opportunities./mis/ag

Publication of the original study: 12.11.2023 / 22:13 / UTC

First dissemination of the original study: 13/11/2023 / 05:03 / UTC

