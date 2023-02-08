Advanced search
2023-02-08
62.40 EUR   +5.85%
Bill Anderson to become CEO of Germany's Bayer

02/08/2023 | 11:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

BERLIN (Reuters) -Bill Anderson, most recently the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, will succeed Werner Baumann as chief executive at Germany's Bayer on June 1, the company said on Thursday.

Anderson will join Bayer as a member of the Board of Management on April 1, 2023, it said. Baumann would work closely with him on a smooth transition before retiring from Bayer after 35 years of service at the end of May 2023.

"Bill has an outstanding track record of building strong product pipelines and turning biotech breakthroughs into products," Bayer Supervisory Board Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann said in a statement.

The move comes after mounting shareholder pressure to remove Baumann, CEO since 2016, and install a new leader to revive the German pharma giant's share price.

Shares rose 6.5% on the news to the top of Frankfurt's blue-chip index.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Christoph Steitz; editing by Tom Sims)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 50 709 M 54 234 M 54 234 M
Net income 2022 4 480 M 4 792 M 4 792 M
Net Debt 2022 33 475 M 35 802 M 35 802 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 57 914 M 61 940 M 61 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 102 296
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 58,95 €
Average target price 74,76 €
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG21.99%61 940
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.50%427 207
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-7.70%322 756
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.00%313 215
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.75%267 941
ABBVIE INC.-10.19%256 590