SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Bayer and other companies in the state of California are still not required to disclose suspected cancer risks of the weedkiller glyphosate. A high-level US appeals court in San Francisco ruled on Tuesday (local time) that a California requirement for companies to provide a warning under the Prop 65 law was unconstitutional. This confirmed a temporary injunction.

The background to California's demand was that the WHO cancer research agency IARC had classified the weedkiller as "probably carcinogenic" a few years ago - in contrast to other authorities. Bayer disagrees and emphasizes the safety of the product.

Bayer welcomes the current decision. It is directed against mandatory warnings that are not supported by scientific findings, said a company spokesperson. The judge's decision is therefore also important for the ongoing glyphosate litigation in the USA. In these cases, people attribute their cancer to the use of weed killers containing glyphosate.

The company brought the problems home to itself in 2018 with the Monsanto takeover, which cost over 60 billion dollars. This was followed in the same year by an initial judgment against the DAX-listed company, which set off a wave of lawsuits in the USA. In 2020, Bayer then launched a multi-billion dollar program to settle the majority of the lawsuits - without admitting liability. Bayer has already settled the majority of the lawsuits. In the meantime, the Leverkusen-based company has also won nine cases in court. Most recently, however, there have been three more defeats. Bayer's latest defeats could signal that the company could use most or all of the billions of euros in glyphosate provisions, analysts at Morgan Stanley bank said in an assessment on Monday.