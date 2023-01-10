Circles: Another Bayer investor wants to split up - share price rises

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - At the pharmaceutical and chemical group Bayer, the pressure on the management is apparently growing. According to circles, the activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has now also built up a stake in the Dax group. The latter is pushing for the split of the company, which operates in three areas, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. In addition, he demanded a revision of the principles of corporate governance.

On the trading platform Tradegate, the news provided further impetus for Bayer shares. Its price recently rose by a good one and a half percent./he/bek