    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12:56 2023-01-10 pm EST
54.58 EUR   +5.24%
01:56pCircles: Another Bayer investor wants to split up - share price rises
DP
09:11aBayer, Sanofi Co-lead NextPoint Therapeutics' $80 Million Funding Round
MT
09:10aInvestors pleased with further share price drivers for Bayer
DP
Circles: Another Bayer investor wants to split up - share price rises

01/10/2023 | 01:56pm EST
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - At the pharmaceutical and chemical group Bayer, the pressure on the management is apparently growing. According to circles, the activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has now also built up a stake in the Dax group. The latter is pushing for the split of the company, which operates in three areas, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. In addition, he demanded a revision of the principles of corporate governance.

On the trading platform Tradegate, the news provided further impetus for Bayer shares. Its price recently rose by a good one and a half percent./he/bek


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 4.05% 53.96 Delayed Quote.7.32%
DAX -0.12% 14774.6 Delayed Quote.6.24%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 733 M 54 522 M 54 522 M
Net income 2022 4 354 M 4 679 M 4 679 M
Net Debt 2022 33 411 M 35 906 M 35 906 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 50 949 M 54 725 M 54 754 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 102 296
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 51,86 €
Average target price 75,28 €
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG7.32%54 754
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.04%459 051
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.79%332 401
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.10%312 622
ABBVIE INC.0.03%285 796
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.51%279 857