Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-

08/24/2021 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                              %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 IMD Holdings LLC                                     %                                      %                       % 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Partners, Inc. 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Advisers, LLC 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                               %                                      %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs International                          %                                      %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 23 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 
              Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 
              51373 Leverkusen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.bayer.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1228407 2021-08-24

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 01:39 ET (05:39 GMT)

All news about BAYER AG
01:40aDGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
01:40aDGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ..
DJ
08/23PRESS RELEASE : Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine -3-
DJ
08/19VC HEALTH PULSE : General Catalyst, HCA Healthcare Team Up on Digital Innovation..
DJ
08/19PRESS RELEASE : Tele Columbus AG: Direct optical fibre connection plus open acce..
DJ
08/19BAYER : to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking d..
PU
08/19DGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
08/19DGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 ..
DJ
08/17BAYER AG : Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
08/17BAYER : to present data from cardiovascular portfolio, including late breaking d..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 42 593 M 49 994 M 49 994 M
Net income 2021 860 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net Debt 2021 39 086 M 45 878 M 45 878 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 46 950 M 55 086 M 55 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 47,79 €
Average target price 63,11 €
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG-0.76%55 086
JOHNSON & JOHNSON12.85%472 373
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.22%349 425
PFIZER, INC.32.36%273 158
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY58.62%245 602
NOVO NORDISK A/S59.52%245 024