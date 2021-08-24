Log in
DGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/24/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-24 / 07:39 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 
 
 Street:                         Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 
 
 Postal code:                    51373 
 
 City:                           Leverkusen 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 19 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.14 %                     4.87 %       5.01 %                            982424082 
 
 Previous                          0.11 %                     4.86 %       4.97 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 US0727303028               0         146833            0 %         0.01 % 
 
 DE000BAY0017               0        1196944            0 %         0.12 % 
 
 Total                    1343777                       0.14 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
 Right To Recall    Open                                                                    4990207             0.51 % 
 
 Swap               28.05.2027                                                               246818             0.03 % 
 
 Call Warrant       28.05.2027                                                               123634             0.01 % 
 
 Future             17.06.2022                                                              3365099             0.34 % 
 
 Call Option        20.12.2024                                                              8510408             0.87 % 
 
                                                Total                                      17236166             1.75 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 Call Warrant   31.12.2030                                     Cash                              2616560         0.27 % 
 
 Swap           18.08.2031                                     Cash                             10800737         1.10 % 
 
 Put Warrant    31.12.2030                                     Cash                               414413         0.04 % 
 
 Call Option    31.03.2035                                     Cash                              3066841         0.31 % 
 
 Put Option     20.12.2030                                     Cash                              1131261         0.12 % 
 
 Forward        20.12.2024                                     Cash                               932975         0.09 % 
 
 Future         20.12.2030                                     Cash                              9363404         0.95 % 
 
 Put Option     15.12.2023                                     Physical                          2290000         0.23 % 
 
                                                               Total                            30616190         3.12 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                         % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                      least 3% or more)               (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 GSAM Holdings LLC                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Asset                                  %                                      %                       % 
 Management, L.P. 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 GS Global Markets, Inc.                              %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp                           %                                      %                       % 
 International Ltd 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                               %                                      %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs International                          %                                      %                       % 
 Bank 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank USA                               %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Bank Europe                            %                                      %                       % 
 SE 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman, Sachs & Co.                                 %                                      %                       % 
 Wertpapier GmbH 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs Non-US                                 %                                      %                       % 
 Americas Holdings LLC 
 
 Goldman Sachs Non-US                                 %                                      %                       % 
 Americas Holdings II LLC 
 
 GSEM Bermuda Holdings, L.P.                          %                                      %                       % 
 
 GS Equity Markets, L.P.                              %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Folio Financial, Inc.                                %                                      %                       % 
 
 Folio Investments Inc.                               %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 GS Finance Corp.                                     %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 01:39 ET (05:39 GMT)

