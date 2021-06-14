Log in
DGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-

06/14/2021 | 04:38am EDT
 GS Finance Corp.                                     %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC                              %                                      %                       % 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 IMD Holdings LLC                                     %                                      %                       % 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Partners, Inc. 
 
 United Capital Financial                             %                                      %                       % 
 Advisers, LLC 
 
 -                                                    %                                      %                       % 
 
 The Goldman Sachs Group,                             %                                      %                       % 
 Inc. 
 
 Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.                            %                                      %                       % 
 
 Goldman Sachs Group UK                               %                                      %                       % 
 Limited 
 
 Goldman Sachs International                          %                                      %                       % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 10 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Bayer Aktiengesellschaft 
              Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1 
              51373 Leverkusen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.bayer.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1207582 2021-06-14

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207582&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 04:37 ET (08:37 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 41 349 M 50 048 M 50 048 M
Net income 2021 3 593 M 4 349 M 4 349 M
Net Debt 2021 38 658 M 46 792 M 46 792 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 52 530 M 63 542 M 63 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 99 329
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 64,63 €
Last Close Price 53,47 €
Spread / Highest target 59,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG11.04%63 542
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.82%434 405
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.68%328 612
PFIZER, INC.9.07%224 747
NOVARTIS AG-0.39%208 035
ABBVIE INC.7.72%203 857