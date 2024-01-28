PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. jury has awarded the agrochemical and pharmaceutical company Bayer the largest damages payment to date in lawsuits involving glyphosate-based weed killers, amounting to 2.2 billion dollars. The plaintiff in Philadelphia, who suffers from cancer, used Roundup as a landscaper and also privately. Bayer intends to appeal. The verdict contradicts the scientific findings and assessments of the authorities, a spokesman criticized on Saturday.

The amount of around 2.2 billion dollars (just over two billion euros) is made up of two parts. The jury awarded the man 250 million dollars in compensation for losses and two billion dollars in damages, as the Bloomberg financial service reported from the courtroom on Friday.

"We are confident that we have strong arguments on appeal to overturn this verdict or at least reduce the unconstitutionally excessive damages," the Bayer statement said. Even in lawsuits that have been lost so far, the damages have been reduced by more than 90 percent. Bayer points out that the company has prevailed in court in 10 of the most recent 16 cases.

Bayer brought the problems surrounding the glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup into the company in 2018 with the acquisition of the US company Monsanto, which cost over 60 billion dollars. The first judgment against the DAX-listed company followed in the same year. This set off a wave of lawsuits in the USA. In 2020, Bayer launched a multi-billion dollar program to settle the majority of the lawsuits without admitting liability. The majority of the lawsuits have already been settled. Bayer emphasizes that it remains convinced of the safety of glyphosate.