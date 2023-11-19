Head of ChatGPT inventor OpenAI fired - and could return

SAN FRANCISCO - Chaos at the world's most important start-up: The development company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT has fired its boss - and was able to get him back after a few days. According to media reports, investors in the AI company are putting pressure on the forced-out Sam Altman to return. Head of Strategy Jason Kwon wrote in an email to employees on Sunday night that he was "optimistic" that such a solution could be found, according to the industry service "The Information".

ROUNDUP: Glyphosate defeat worth billions for Bayer in the USA

JEFFERSON/LEVERKUSEN - A US jury has ordered the pharmaceutical and agricultural company Bayer to pay more than 1.5 billion US dollars in a glyphosate lawsuit. Three former users of the weedkiller Roundup were awarded corresponding payments on Friday. They blamed the controversial product for their cancer. The jury at the federal court in Jefferson City (Missouri) awarded James Draeger, Valorie Gunther and Dan Anderson a total of 61.1 million dollars in compensatory damages and 500 million dollars each in punitive damages. "The verdict will not stand and we will definitely appeal against it," Bayer explained on Sunday in response to an inquiry. The amount of punitive damages alone violates the US Constitution.

Musk's X loses more big advertisers after anti-Semitism scandal

SAN FRANCISCO - A double scandal over anti-Semitism and Nazi content at Elon Musk's Twitter successor X is driving more and more major advertisers to flee. According to media reports, Apple, Disney, Paramount and the Warner Group, among others, stopped advertising on X. Several companies did not officially comment on this at the weekend - but the film studio Lionsgate confirmed that ads on the platform had been suspended. The computer giant IBM had previously paused its advertising. According to the New York Times, the company wanted to spend one million dollars there this quarter.

'Starship' continues to fly - but also explodes in second test

BROWNSVILLE - After the largest rocket system ever built exploded during a second test, Elon Musk and his private aerospace company SpaceX remain unperturbed. It was an "exciting" test launch, SpaceX commented via the short message service X, formerly Twitter, which is also owned by Musk. "The success of a test like this depends on what we learn, and today's test will help us improve the reliability of Starship as SpaceX tries to make life multiplanetary."

ROUNDUP 2: Deutsche Bahn wants to continue negotiations despite GDL strike vote

BERLIN - Deutsche Bahn wants to continue negotiations in the wage dispute with the GDL union despite a ballot on indefinite strikes. The agreed negotiation date in the new week will of course take place, a spokesman said at the weekend. "Unless the GDL goes on strike on the negotiation date itself." Deutsche Bahn wants a solution at the negotiating table in the interests of employees and passengers. The talks are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Energy industry calls on citizens in Germany to save gas

OSNABRÜCK - The energy industry has called on citizens to use gas sparingly this winter. Although the storage facilities are full and there is no longer any need for laws like those of a year ago, the head of the industry association BDEW, Kerstin Andreae, told the "Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung". "Nevertheless, we are appealing to the population to use as little gas as possible." There are factors that are beyond our control. If it gets really cold for two months, the storage tanks empty and have to be refilled. And nobody has to pay for every kilowatt hour that is saved, said Andreae. "The lower the consumption, the lower the costs and the higher the energy security."

