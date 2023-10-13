BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Representatives of the EU states will vote this Friday at noon on the renewal of the approval for the controversial weed killer glyphosate. The EU Commission had proposed that glyphosate may be used in the EU until the end of 2033 - the active ingredient is still approved in the EU until mid-December.

In the so-called Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (ScoPAFF), the EU Commission needs a qualified majority for its proposal. Otherwise, further negotiations will have to take place in an appeal committee.

A qualified majority requires the approval of at least 55 percent of the EU member states, which at the same time represent at least 65 percent of the EU population./mjm/DP/men