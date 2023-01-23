EU to aggregate cancer imaging data across bloc in new project

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The European Union on Monday launched
a project to collect and aggregate cancer imaging data in an
effort to speed up innovation and early cancer diagnosis using
artificial intelligence.
The new European Cancer Imaging Initiative will give
clinicians, researchers and innovators "easy access to large
amounts of cancer imaging data", the European Commission said in
a statement.
"A cross-border, interoperable, and secure infrastructure
that will preserve privacy will speed up innovation in medical
research. For example, it will be possible to train new
technologies that use artificial intelligence (AI) on a large
dataset."
The project is in line with the EU's data strategy and is
compliant with the EU's data protection legislation, known as
GDPR, according to the statement.
EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a speech
for the launch that digital technology is changing the
understanding of how cancer develops. The new data project links
with existing EU efforts to extend routine screening for breast,
cervical and colorectal cancer to 90% of eligible Europeans.
European companies that are working on artificial
intelligence systems to help diagnose and treat cancer include
medical scanner makers Philips and Siemens Healthineers
, as well as X-ray contrast media maker Bayer
.
To strengthen those efforts, Bayer last week agreed to
acquire Blackford Analysis Ltd., a British developer of AI to
help diagnose disease from medical images.
When contacted by Reuters, Philips and Healthineers cheered
the initiative, saying that large amounts of data would be
instrumental in creating and validating new diagnostic tools.
"We strongly support the ambition to accelerate the
development of algorithms by creating larger data lakes of
critical medical images," said Germany's Healthineers.
"It offers us a safe and secure platform to get access to
health data in oncology," said Rob Smeets, Director for
Innovation and Strategy in the Chief Technology Office at
Philips.
