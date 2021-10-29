Log in
European Patent Office maintained Bayer patent on the once-daily administration of rivaroxaban (Xarelto™)

10/29/2021
Friday - October 29, 2021
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/
Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer
Follow us on Twitter: @BayerPharma

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Disclaimer

Bayer AG published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 42 492 M 49 458 M 49 458 M
Net income 2021 864 M 1 005 M 1 005 M
Net Debt 2021 39 356 M 45 807 M 45 807 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 4,19%
Capitalization 47 878 M 55 926 M 55 727 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 99 439
Free-Float 100,0%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,74 €
Average target price 61,36 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG1.20%55 926
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.48%431 043
ROCHE HOLDING AG15.47%340 429
NOVO NORDISK A/S61.65%247 788
PFIZER, INC.16.73%240 919
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY50.05%226 802