FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Bayer shares are under significant pressure on Monday morning amid really bad news. On the trading platform Tradegate, they plummeted to a new low since 2011 at 39.135 euros. In addition to a multi-billion euro legal defeat for glyphosate in the USA, investors also have to digest the "totally surprising" discontinuation of the clinical trial with the hopeful drug asundexiane.

Barclays expert Emily Field was caught on the wrong foot by the failure of the anticoagulant and promptly canceled her recommendation for Bayer shares. She lowered her price target from 65 to 40 euros.

After the Asundexian failure, she initially sees immense difficulties for the pharmaceutical business of the Leverkusen-based company. A lower valuation is appropriate in view of the uncertainty for the future after the patent expirations of Xarelto and Eylea - now without Asundexian./ag/nas