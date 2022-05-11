GE medical dye shortage felt beyond US as German hospital affected

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - A shortage of dye for medical
scans produced by General Electric's healthcare unit in
China is affecting regions beyond the United States with a
German hospital warned of a supply squeeze.
GE Healthcare, through a spokesperson, said on Wednesday
that the weeks-long outage at the company's Shanghai production
plant due to the city's COVID-19 lockdown is not only affecting
U.S. hospitals but also other world regions it did not specify,
though to a less extent.
Some of the largest U.S. hospitals have prepared this week
for critical shortages and the GE unit has responded by
increasing output of contract agents at its factory in Ireland
and sending products by air freight to meet demand.
The association of German hospitals told Reuters on
Wednesday that one of its members had been alerted by the GE
unit that its contrast agent could go out of stock in June,
citing the Shanghai outage.
A hospitals association spokesperson did not provide further
details and said it was uncertain whether diagnostics procedures
would have to be cancelled or to what degree the affected
hospital could draw on inventories.
"We are working around the clock to expand capacity of our
iodinated contrast media products, including drawing on our
global manufacturing network," the GE spokesperson said, adding
the business would keep customers informed.
GE said this week the Shanghai facility has now reopened
after several weeks of closure due to local COVID policies but
is not yet fully up to speed.
Bayer, which competes with GE Healthcare in
contrast media, has said it is not facing a similar situation
and that it was taking measures to supply "incremental volumes"
to ease shortages.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)