GE unit boosts medical dye output as China COVID lockdown cuts supplies

BEIJING/LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - General Electric's
healthcare unit said on Tuesday it had increased output of dye
used for medical scans and tests at its factory in Ireland and
shipped products by air to help combat shortages caused by the
suspension of its Shanghai factory.
The steps to boost and speed deliveries of chemicals used in
CT scans, x-rays and radiography highlight the far-reaching
impact the city's prolonged COVID-19 lockdown is having on
global manufacturing and supply of critical goods.
Some of the largest U.S. hospitals said on Tuesday they are
facing critical shortages of iodinated contrast media products.
The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio; Kaiser Permanente in Oakland,
California, Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, and
Providence in Renton, Washington all said in statements they
were taking steps to secure as much supply as possible and
conserve use.
A Providence spokesperson told Reuters that GE's production
in Ireland would only cover about 20% of normal supply to all
customers through the end of June, adding that most of the U.S.
supply comes from Shanghai.
The Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA) warned on
May 4 of temporary supply shortages of GE Healthcare's iodinated
contrast media - specifically its Omnipaque products made in
Shanghai.
"We are working around the clock to expand capacity of our
iodinated contrast media products," a GE spokesperson said after
the company had to close its Shanghai facility for several weeks
due to local COVID policies.
It has now reopened, but is not yet fully up to speed.
"We are working to return to full capacity as soon as local
authorities allow," the spokesperson said.
In addition to increasing output at its Cork, Ireland
facility to help resolve U.S. shortages, GE has flown product
from Cork and Shanghai to the United States, rather than ship by
sea to accelerate delivery, the company said. It did not give
details on the increase in capacity or what extra costs it had
incurred due to the measures.
GNYHA said an 80% cut in supplies was expected to last for
the next 6 to 8 weeks and advised healthcare providers to ration
stocks.
Providence said it is prioritizing existing supply for
critical cases such as stroke, trauma, acute aortic syndrome,
new cancer diagnosis (staging), pulmonary embolism and acute
coronary syndrome.
Shanghai authorities have tightened a city-wide lockdown
imposed more than a month ago on the commercial hub with a
population of 25 million, a move that could extend curbs on
movement through the month.
GE Healthcare has four contrast media manufacturing
facilities, including the one in Shanghai.
A spokesperson for Bayer, which competes with GE
Healthcare in contrast media, said it is not facing a similar
situation. Bayer was taking "several measures to help manage the
market situation with incremental volumes to support customers
and minimize patient impact," the spokesperson said, without
elaborating further.
