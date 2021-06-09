Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GSK consumer arm confident that growth, cash flow will help with debt

06/09/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility

(Reuters) - Strong cash flow and growth will enable GlaxoSmithKline's consumer products business to cope with a higher debt load after its planned separation next year, the division's head of marketing told Reuters.

Tamara Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer for GSK Consumer Healthcare, said in an interview for the Reuters Marketing Interactive Week that the business would take the increased debt in its stride because of its cash flow prospects.

"As a consumer business we have a very good cash flow, so we're expecting - with the growth rates that we are anticipating - to be able to manage that burden," Rogers said.

This would enable the division to "make the choices we want to make around where to play. We are in sectors that are very high growth," Rogers added.

GSK is due to update investors on plans to split into two listed groups, one for pharmaceuticals and vaccines and another for consumer remedies, on June 23.

The consumer group has 10 billion pounds ($14.2 billion) in sales, about 30% of the group total, and as part of the separation slated for next year, GSK has said the unit will take on net debt worth 3.5 to 4 times its annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

That is up from 2 times for all of GSK currently.

The proceeds from recapitalising the consumer division will be paid out to help GSK's remaining pharmaceuticals and vaccines business cut net debt to a ratio below 2, as well as to Pfizer, which owns 32% of the entity.

Rogers said there was ample room for the consumer health business to grow from its number one position in the industry. Though ahead of Johnson & Johnson <J&J>, Sanofi and Bayer, it only commands a share of about 7% in the global market for over-the-counter remedies and vitamins.

For now, the group will focus on opportunities to grow in its established categories including oral care, pain killers as well as sprays and creams for allergy relief, both organically and via takeovers.

"It's a market that is more fragmented and we believe there is plenty of headroom for growth in the categories that we already play in," Rogers said.

"We are always looking at M&A opportunities but they have to be ones that are going to really align, augment and have a really strong fit with our business," said Rogers.Its vitamins and minerals for preventative healthcare, such as the Centrum brand, have seen a surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic and Rogers said she expects preventative care to become an enduring trend even as COVID-19 cases drop.

For more on the Reuters Marketing Interactive Week please click here: https://reutersevents.com/events/marketing-interactive-week

($1 = 0.7068 pounds)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Ludwig Burger


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.28% 52.89 Delayed Quote.9.52%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 2.01% 1378.4 Delayed Quote.0.73%
PFIZER, INC. 1.31% 39.375 Delayed Quote.5.54%
SANOFI 1.28% 86.43 Real-time Quote.8.42%
STRIDE, INC. 1.04% 30.11 Delayed Quote.40.56%
All news about BAYER AG
10:03aGSK consumer arm confident that growth, cash flow will help with debt
RE
09:18aBAYER  : BlueRock Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed with DA01 in Phase ..
AQ
04:16aBAYER  : to advance two first-of-its-kind cell and gene therapies for Parkinson'..
AQ
06/08BAYER  : to advance two first-of-its-kind cell and gene therapies for Parkinson'..
PU
06/08BAYER  : Unveils Two New Clinical Trials Targeting Parkinson's Disease
MT
06/08Switzerland to vote on synthetic pesticides ban
RE
06/08Bayer Advancing Cell, Gene Therapies for Parkinson's Disease
DJ
06/07Bayer Sets Up Consumer Health Division in India
MT
06/07DGAP-PVR : Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Release -2-
DJ
06/07BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 41 349 M 50 420 M 50 420 M
Net income 2021 3 593 M 4 382 M 4 382 M
Net Debt 2021 38 658 M 47 140 M 47 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 51 813 M 63 102 M 63 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 99 329
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 64,63 €
Last Close Price 52,74 €
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board
Wolfgang U. Nickl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Paul Achleitner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYER AG9.52%63 102
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.82%430 271
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.80%317 614
PFIZER, INC.5.54%217 470
NOVARTIS AG-3.91%201 323
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.72%200 622