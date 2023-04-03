Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bayer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAYN   DE000BAY0017

BAYER AG

(BAYN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:59:59 2023-04-03 pm EDT
59.36 EUR   +1.09%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

German vice chancellor says Bayer to invest 60 million euros in Ukraine - ZDF

04/03/2023 | 04:54pm EDT
Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German pharmaceutical group Bayer will invest 60 million euros ($65.44 million) into projects in Ukraine, German vice chancellor Robert Habeck said on Monday on television.

In an interview with "ZDF heute journal" from Kiev, Habeck named projects for Ukraine including Bayer's investment and expanding capacities in the production of building materials, without giving further details.

Turning to the future security of energy supply, Habeck, who is also Germany's minister for economic affairs and climate action, said that Ukraine could also require structural change.

He said Ukraine had largely lost its coal resources, which would mean building decentralised energy supply systems.

"The decentralised distribution of energy systems can also guarantee security of supply because they are more difficult to attack," Habeck said.

($1 = 0.9169 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 50 672 M 55 150 M 55 150 M
Net income 2023 4 546 M 4 948 M 4 948 M
Net Debt 2023 32 254 M 35 105 M 35 105 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,6x
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 58 042 M 63 171 M 63 171 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
EV / Sales 2024 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 97 922
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BAYER AG
Duration : Period :
Bayer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,08 €
Average target price 74,94 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Werner Baumann Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Wolfgang U. Nickl Head-Finance
Norbert Winkeljohann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bijoy Sagar Chief Information Technology Officer
Otmar D. Wiestler Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYER AG21.51%62 677
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.26%405 107
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.76%356 186
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.13%309 730
ABBVIE INC.-1.39%281 151
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.11%270 081
