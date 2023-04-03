German vice chancellor says Bayer to invest 60 million euros in Ukraine - ZDF

In an interview with "ZDF heute journal" from Kiev, Habeck named projects for Ukraine including Bayer's investment and expanding capacities in the production of building materials, without giving further details.

Turning to the future security of energy supply, Habeck, who is also Germany's minister for economic affairs and climate action, said that Ukraine could also require structural change.

He said Ukraine had largely lost its coal resources, which would mean building decentralised energy supply systems.

"The decentralised distribution of energy systems can also guarantee security of supply because they are more difficult to attack," Habeck said.

